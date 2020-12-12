South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Dragons v Wasps - Holmes responds to put Dragons within a score

LIVE: Dragons v Wasps in the Champions Cup

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - The Dragons return to Europe's premier tournament for the first time in a decade.
  • - Dean Ryan's side on the back of a pair of PRO14 away wins.
  • - The Dragons forced into late changes after a pair of positive coronavirus tests.
  • - Wing Jared Rosser shown yellow and Wasps open the scoring through hooker Tom Cruse.
  • - Livewire Dan Robson goes over for the visitors' second to earn a 12-3 lead at half-time.
  • - Jamie Roberts puts Jonah Holmes over for a cracking try.