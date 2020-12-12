LIVE: Dragons v Wasps - Holmes responds to put Dragons within a score

LIVE: Dragons v Wasps in the Champions Cup
- - The Dragons return to Europe's premier tournament for the first time in a decade.
- - Dean Ryan's side on the back of a pair of PRO14 away wins.
- - The Dragons forced into late changes after a pair of positive coronavirus tests.
- - Wing Jared Rosser shown yellow and Wasps open the scoring through hooker Tom Cruse.
- - Livewire Dan Robson goes over for the visitors' second to earn a 12-3 lead at half-time.
- - Jamie Roberts puts Jonah Holmes over for a cracking try.
