A REPORT shows an increase in demand for spacious house types in Wales since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

After months of national and local lockdowns, people have seen the benefits of having more space inside the home and out, due to having to work from home.

In the survey, conducted just after the UK-wide lockdown by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and GoodMore Global Ltd, 73 per cent of respondents in Wales mentioned outside space as one of their four most important factors when buying property.

Eighty-eight per cent said they would not consider purchasing a home that didn’t have private outdoor space, and 56 per cent of respondents also considered the size of the house and number of bedrooms in their top four most important criteria.

King’s Wood Gate in Monmouthshire is one development that’s seen a recent increase in demand for its most spacious homes, with eight plots snapped up within a matter of weeks by customers seeking much-needed post-lockdown space.

Diane Neville, 55, who has just moved in to a four-bedroom home at King’s Wood Gate, said: “Buying a new home during such uncertain times was a brave move – but also a necessary one.

“As a mum-of-four, with three children still living at home, I wanted a home that would give us all space of our own – especially as the children are getting older.

“Being at home during lockdown really highlighted the importance of having our own space to relax in and put our personal stamp on."

Richard Lawson, sales director at David Wilson Homes, said: “Despite the nation-wide restrictions imposed in the housebuilding industry, I’m happy to report that King’s Wood Gate, and our south Wales sites as a whole, are going from strength-to-strength.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve adapted our customer service offering to ensure everyone is catered for safely. We’ve introduced virtual viewings for customers who would prefer to tour their prospective home from the comfort of their sofa and continue to work to a detailed set of protocols including closely monitoring social distancing via our new on-site marshals.

“We’ve seen an explosion of interest in our larger house types of late, so the survey confirms our belief that this isn’t some short-lived trend. There is now only one home remaining at King’s Wood Gate – we’d recommend you get in quick if you’re thinking of upgrading for that extra bedroom or office space.”