ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board have made an emergency appeal as Gwent hospital is under "a significant amount of pressure."
The health board has said that due to the high number of Covid patients, they are struggling to identify beds at The Grange University Hospital.
There is also a high number of ambulances waiting outside the hospital.
"This is a very serious situation and we urgently need your help," the health board statement read.
"Please only attend or dial 999 if you absolutely need to. Please consider other alternative services if you become unwell.
"You can check your symptoms at 111.wales.nhs.uk, or for advice call NHS 111.
"We really appreciate your understanding at this incredibly difficult time".
Public Health Wales reported today that the number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now stands at 528, and in Wales 2,849, according to Public Health Wales.
Across Wales, a further 2,494 cases have been confirmed today, including those in Gwent, and 31 deaths across Wales.