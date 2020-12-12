NEWPORT County AFC suffered just their third League Two loss of the season as Leyton Orient came from behind with a quickfire second-half double to triumph at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The Exiles, whose lead at the top of the table is now three points, went 1-0 up courtesy of Jamie Proctor’s 20th-minute strike from the edge of the box.

Danny Johnson levelled on 62 minutes, before James Brophy made the visitors pay for failing to clear a long ball.

County, who picked up five bookings, were denied an equaliser when substitute Tristan Abrahams converted from close range only to be penalised for a foul.

Visiting boss Michael Flynn gave on-loan Aaron Lewis his County debut in midfield, with Ryan Haynes missing out after taking a knock in the victory at Grimsby Town.

Matty Dolan, Scot Bennett and Proctor also came into the starting XI with Joss Labadie, Robbie Willmott and Kevin Ellison all dropping to the bench.

Some sloppy play from County skipper Josh Sheehan led to the game’s first chance after eight minutes.

The Wales international couldn’t decide what he wanted to do with the ball just inside his own half, allowing Craig Clay to dispossess him and surge towards the Exiles box.

He laid the ball off to Brophy in plenty of space and with just Nick Townsend to beat his effort flew wide.

County took a while to settle, with Orient working hard to close down the likes of Sheehan and Scott Twine.

Proctor had the visitors’ first real sighter on goal with an effort that went a few yards past the post.

But the striker was bang on target 20 minutes in to give the League Two pacesetters a 1-0 lead.

Padraig Amond did well to keep the ball alive on the left-hand touchline, before squaring possession to Proctor just outside the O’s box.

After steadying himself, Proctor found the far corner of Lawrence Vigouroux’s net.

Ten minutes later and the hosts thought they could have been awarded a penalty.

Johnson got his foot to a through ball just before the onrushing Nick Townsend and went to ground in the County area.

However, referee Tom Nield was having none of it, awarding a goal kick following Johnson’s delayed fall after the coming together.

Lewis went close to a goal on debut with a shot that went inches wide, and then he headed into Vigouroux’s hands from a Proctor cross.

County picked up yellow cards in the minutes either side of half-time, with Liam Shephard following Bennett into the referee’s notebook.

Orient created the first opening of the second period when Brophy surged into the Exiles box, pulled the ball back and Josh Coulson’s header was saved by Townsend.

You could sense the home side were gaining more of a foothold in the game and they duly equalised just after the hour mark.

Brophy caused County problems again, he found Clay whose shot was going wide until it hit Dolan.

The ball popped up, O’s skipper Jobi McAnuff headed on to Johnson and the striker fired into the roof of the net.

Eight minutes later and Orient took the lead.

The Exiles made a hash of dealing with a long ball into the danger zone, Dolan and Brandon Cooper unable to deal with it, and they were punished by Brophy who found the bottom corner.

Despite seeing their advantage wiped out in double-quick time, County set about trying to find an equaliser.

And they looked to have got it in the 74th minute courtesy of Abrahams, who had come on with Joss Labadie at 1-1.

Abrahams used his strength to outmuscle Ousseynou Cisse and coolly side-footed the ball past Vigouroux.

However, County’s joy was short-lived as the referee, on the advice of his assistant, awarded the O’s a free-kick for a foul by Abrahams.

Twine was cautioned for his remonstrations, after which Flynn brought on Jamie Devitt, Ellison and Willmott.

Another County booking, this time for Abrahams, preceded a somewhat testy closing stages.

As the Exiles tried desperately to salvage a point, it was Orient that looked the more likely to score during the seven minutes of time added on.

Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Clay, Cisse, McAnuff (capt), Wilkinson (Angol 84), Johnson, Brophy (Sotiriou 90+3). Subs not used: Sargeant, Dayton, Dennis, Akinola, Kyprianou.

County: Townsend, Cooper, Dolan, Demetriou, Shephard (Willmott 77), Bennett (Labadie 67), Sheehan (capt), Twine (Devitt 77), Lewis (Ellison 77), Amond (Abrahams 68), Proctor. Subs not used: King, Longe-King.

Referee: Tom Nield.