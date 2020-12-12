TENS of thousands more cars are owned by people in Gwent than a decade ago, new figures show.

Entire communities are facing little choice but to use a car, according to the RAC, which says drivers feel public transport "simply isn't practical or doesn't meet their needs" in many areas of the country.

Figures from the Department for Transport reveal there were 297,254 car registrations for addresses in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly in June this year.

This was up from 263,843 in 2010, an increase of 33,411, or 12.7 per cent - greater than the national average of 11 per cent.

Here is how the figure break down:

Newport : 74,041 registrations, up from 62,761 in 2010 - an increase of 11,280, or 18 per cent.

Torfaen: 47,583 registrations, up from 42,528 in 2010 - an increase of 5,055, or 12 per cent.

Blaenau Gwent: 33,577 registrations, up from 29,834 in 2010 - an increase of 3,743, or 13 per cent.

Monmouthshire: 54,667 registrations, up from 49,355 in 2010 - an increase of 5,312, or 11 per cent.

Caerphilly: 87,386 registrations, up from 79,365 in 2010 - an increase of 8,021, or 10 per cent.

The rise of cars in Gwent reflects the national picture which has also seen increases in local authority areas with the highest proportions of deprived neighbourhoods.

According to the Bank of England, personal contract purchase plans account for one in five new cars and the rise in popularity of these finance schemes that avoid high upfront costs may be contributing to the rise in ownership.

RAC’s Report on Motoring this year found 68 per cent of people said a car was essential for shopping and 59 per cent for meeting with friends and family elsewhere in the country.

Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Even before the pandemic, drivers told us they were becoming more, not less reliant on their cars.

"It’s easy to see why. As well as the obvious benefits a car brings for families in particular, many drivers have felt for a long time that public transport either simply isn’t practical or doesn’t meet their needs, with services often seen as too expensive and running too infrequently.

"This is particularly the case outside larger towns and cities, where entire communities often have little choice but to use a car, and could help explain why car ownership is rising in many parts of the country."

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans says there is a risk people will be locked into car dependency unless councils provide viable alternatives by making walking and cycling safer for everyday journeys.

Policy officer Daniel Gillett said: “Car ownership and use is principally associated with income, but other factors, such as distance and access to everyday services, public transport provision and how safe it feels to walk and cycle locally, also play a role in whether people choose to buy or use a car."

The figures from the DfT show that there were 32 million cars registered across Britain in June, up from 28 million in 2010.

They include vehicles registered to dealerships or which are part of fleets, so an increase in some areas may be inflated.