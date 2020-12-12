THE CANAL & River Trust has called on people in Gwent to join a England and Wales-wide initiative to help stop half a million pieces of plastic reaching the ocean via its waterways.
In the last six months, the charity said it had seen a 68 per cent increase in reports from the public about unsightly litter on the towpath and in its canals and rivers. Figures show that reports had more than doubled during June this year, compared with the same time last year.
The charity has launched its Plastics Challenge to address this issue. If every time someone visited their local canal or river they picked up - wearing gloves or using a litter picker - and disposed of just one piece of plastic, within a year there would be no plastic left, the charity said.
READ MORE:
- Cherub street art sculpture stolen from Newport bridge hours after installation.
- Traders in Chepstow and Monmouth discuss impact of new travel restrictions.
- People in Wales urged to rethink Christmas plans amid coronavirus surge.
Peter Birch, national environmental policy advisor at Canal & River Trust, said: “Every year 14 million pieces of plastic end up in and around our canals and rivers and these plastic bottles, food wrappers, bags and straws can be harmful for the fish, swans, ducks and birds that make the canals their home.
“By making a pledge to support our Plastics Challenge and taking part in a litter pick with your family, or on your own as part of your daily exercise, you are making a commitment to helping the local wildlife too.”
To find out how you can support the Canal & River Trust’s Plastics Challenge, visit canalrivertrust.org.uk/plasticschallenge