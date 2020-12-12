PLANS for two flagship school proposals in Caerphilly county borough have moved forward after the council’s cabinet agreed to move to the next stage of consultation.

The proposals are for the expansion of Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre in Ystrad Mynach to include a new building extension and outdoor play space, and for the relocation and expansion of Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon to a new purpose-built Welsh medium school on the vacant site of the former Cwmcarn High School.

A formal consultation on the plans has now concluded and at a meeting on Wednesday, the council’s cabinet agreed to move to the next stage which involves publishing a statutory notice about the council’s intent to progress the plans.

The plan to expand Trinity Fields School to provide an additional 80 pupil places has prompted some concern over the loss of a council-owned playing field next to the school, which is regularly used by Penallta Rugby Club.

But to mitigate the loss, Caerphilly council has unveiled plans to deliver an improved pitch at Sue Noakes Leisure Centre with spectator areas, barriers and enhanced lighting, and to create a second, full-sized pitch to provide additional capacity for local sports clubs.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan said the benefits of the scheme in helping to meet growing demand at Trinity Fields School outweighed concerns over the loss of the playing field.

“I certainly don’t see this as being in opposition to our green infrastructure strategy,” Cllr Morgan said.

“I see it as a small loss of a green playing field but on balance the massive benefit of the expansion of Trinity Fields will bring to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

However ward councillor Martyn James said the issue was not about Penallta Rugby Club but green spaces in Ystrad Mynach.

“Nobody in the consultation is against the expansion of Trinity Fields, myself included,” Cllr James said.

“I know how important it is. But this here is a community asset.”

Cllr James said asking people to go to Sue Noakes Leisure Centre would be “totally wrong” and could ‘displace’ people who already use facilities there, a claim disputed by the council.

But Cllr Ross Whiting, cabinet member for education, said the council had made efforts to provide “enhanced sporting facilities” for the community at the same time as expanding the school.

Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden, said the plans would “enhance our flagship special school for some of our most vulnerable learners”.

Gareth Davies, chairman of Penallta RFC, said questions remain over using facilities at Sue Noakes Leisure Centre, such as changing facilities and access for emergency services.

“There are question marks over it and we are still waiting for answers,” Mr Davies said.

The council has submitted a bid to Welsh Government as part of its 21st century schools programme for the two schemes.