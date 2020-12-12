FATHER Christmas and his elves made a surprise visit to a Newport estate today.
Newport Round Table, a community group, was able to bring Father Christmas to the Glan Llyn estate for a visit through the streets in his sleigh. He will also be making a visit through Ringland and Langstone.
Unfortunately, they were unable to stop the sleigh this year thanks to people in ‘Elf and Safety’ at the North Pole - and to stick to coronavirus guidelines.
Glan Llyn resident Chris Beese said: "Brilliant. How lovely to be cheered up after such a trying time for all. Thank you".
(L-R: Lucia Porretta, 4, and Taya Oakley, 3. Credit: Rhys Oakley)
Newport Round Table have recently relaunched and are trying to raise enough money to build a Santa sleigh for the city of Newport.
(Rory Thomas, 3, was having a blast watching Father Christmas. Credit: Katie Gilchrist)
(Credit: Jessica Louise Larcombe)
“This way we can bring a little bit of Christmas magic to all areas of our city and raise money from the sleigh to support community and charitable causes all over Newport”, the group said on their fundraising page.
“Please dig deep and help us create a more positive Newport for everyone living here”.
To donate, head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/newport-round-table-santa-sleigh
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment