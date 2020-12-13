A LATVIAN heroin dealer "fears" being deported back to his native country after he was jailed for drug trafficking in Newport.
Janis Balodis, 30, was caught by Gwent Police officers selling drugs outside a shop on the city’s Corporation Road, prosecutor Eugene Egan said.
He was found with six wraps of heroin which had a street value of £75, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Balodis, of Harrow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to supplying heroin and possession of heroin with intent to supply.
The offences took place on September 19, 2019.
The defendant had no previous convictions.
Scott Bowen, representing Balodis, said: “He was living hand to mouth at the time.
“The defendant was selling small amounts to ensure his next hit of heroin.”
The court heard how Balodis “fears” being deported to Latvia following his conviction.
Mr Bowen said his client’s family now live in London and he was planning on moving to the capital upon his release from prison.
Judge David Wynn Morgan said: “The defendant was dealing very small quantities outside a shop on Corporation Road.
“He was a user and was selling to raise money for his own habit.”
Balodis was jailed for two years and ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge after his release from prison.
