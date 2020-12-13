A YOUNG blind dog, found abandoned in a Newport ditch, will spend Christmas at her new home.

Dixie the dachshund was discovered, wandering around in a ditch behind a Newport pub, in September and was rescued by a dog warden.

The two-year-old was underweight, with dirty ears, and multiple sight defects – likely to have been with her since birth – left her virtually blind.

Dixie was nursed back to health by Dogs Trust Bridgend until she was ready to find a home.

Dixie the Dachshund

Manager at Dogs Trust Bridgend, Angela Wetherall, said: “It was heart breaking to see Dixie when she first arrived. She had clearly been through a bit of an ordeal.

“With lots of TLC she came on in leaps and bounds which was so lovely to see."

Dixie was showered in love by Dogs Trust

Dixie was spotted on the Dogs Trust website by Lucy Chant and her parents from Port Talbot and it was love at first sight.

Ms Chant said:“No one likes to think of their dog being found in such horrendous circumstances but we’re so lucky that we have been given the chance to adopt her.

"Dixie stole our hearts. She is a very special girl and certainly doesn’t let the fact that she is virtually blind stop her, she’s very inquisitive."

She added: “Now she is home with us and has settled in a treat. She is an absolute star, full of fun and we’re determined to give her the best of everything after her traumatic experience.

"We are so happy that Dixie is going to be spending the first of many Christmases as part of our family.”

Dixie living her best life

Dogs Trust cares for dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes, but the charity fears that nationally up to 40,000 more dogs could be at risk of abandonment as a result of the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

If you would like to help change the tale for dogs in need, please give what you can by visiting dogstrust.org.uk/changethetale. If you are struggling and need to give up your dog, please do get in touch with Dogs Trust on 0300 303 2188.