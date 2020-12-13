THE South Wales Argus has teamed up with Dragon Taxis Newport in a search to recognise the city’s unsung Covid-19 heroes.

The taxi firm, part of the Veezu Group, has put a call out for nominations of someone within your local community, who has had an even more challenging year than most, or who has gone above and beyond to ease the situation for those around them.

The team at Dragon Taxis is keen to hear your story and to ensure a happy ending to 2020 for one lucky winner.

The winner will get a £100 hamper of a combination of Christmas treats from local suppliers Beth’s Bakes and Cabin Cwtch.

MORE NEWS:

Dragon Taxis has supported Newport throughout the pandemic – offering a click and collect service for customers, as well as distributing food to families in need and helping deliver complimentary takeaway deliveries to the Royal Gwent Hospital’s NHS staff.

The company introduced additional safety and hygiene measures early on in lockdown, to reassure both passengers and driver partners and to keep the city moving safely and efficiently.

Jack Price, Dragon Taxis regional director, said: “Dragon Taxis is at the heart of the local community and we were keen to give something back, when there is understandably so much negative news at the moment.

“So many people have gone above and beyond for others throughout the pandemic or have experienced an even more challenging lockdown than most. Driver Partners often hear about heroes like these, when talking to passengers, and it was something we were really keen to mark. We also support local suppliers wherever we can, so this was a natural arrangement.”

Dragon Taxis is Wales’ leading private hire business, with more than 1,200 driver partners operating across South Wales.

It has been established for more than 30 years and moves around 7.5 million passengers throughout the locality each year.

Dragon Taxis is owned by Veezu, the UK’s fastest growing taxi and private hire business, which is headquartered in Langstone Business Village, Newport.

Veezu has five major service hubs throughout the UK, each operating under established local brands - A2B Radio Cars and Go Carz in the West Midlands & Shropshire, Amber Cars in Leeds, Dragon Taxis in South Wales and V Cars in the South West.

Veezu was founded in 2013 and the group last year completed more than 18 million private hire journeys annually, equating to an overall transaction value of £155 million through 6,000 driver partners.

The business was founded in 2013 and the group last year completed more than 18 million private hire journeys per year, equating to an overall transaction value of £155million through 6000 driver partners.

The company has also made sustainability part of their business plan, investing more than £1.5million in low emission cars.

To nominate your hero, email the South Wales Argus community content editor jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk telling us why your nominee deserves this treat. Deadline for entry is: Friday, December 18, 2020. Usual Newsquest rules apply. The winner will be notified.