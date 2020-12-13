PLANS have been lodged for a two-storey data centre in Newport.
The data centre would be built on land south of The Courtyard at Imperial Park near Next Generation Data’s current centre.
Plans for four data centre pods on land north the current application were approved in September this year.
The plans for the new data centre include 10 data halls, 60 back-up generators and car parking.
A design and access statement for the scheme says that it would “would transform Newport from one of the United Kingdom’s leading data centres hubs into one of Europe’s leading data centre hubs”.
It says: “The proposed data centre is a cutting-edge and bespoke design and will be purpose built for a high-profile, world renowned, industry leading company.”
The applicant, Next Generation Data, has had its existing data centre at Imperial Park for more than a decade.
In addition to data storage, the site would provide 40 car parking spaces, a security cabin and a four metre high security fence.
The building could occupy up to 40 staff, although it is anticipated some will work remotely and make use of shared facilities at the existing data centre.
The access statement says the building would be operated 24-hours per day throughout the year.
The application will be considered by Newport City Council in the coming months.