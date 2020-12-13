FOUR men have been remanded in custody following their appearance before Newport Magistrates’ Court after being charged with cocaine and cannabis trafficking offences.
The defendants, and the allegations they face, are:
ROSS DAVIES, 18, of Graig Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and acquiring criminal property.
MITCHELL GRIFFITHS, 18, of Ty'n Y Parc, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
CONNOR COOPER, 20, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
CONNOR RHYS JONES, 23, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and supplying cannabis.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between January 1 and December 8.
The four are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on January 6.
