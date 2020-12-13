THERE'S a great tradition of military parades and civic ceremonies in Gwent marking occasions such as Remembrance Sunday or honouring a mayor. It is a chance for troops to show off their ceremonial uniforms and standards, for marching bands to play and for the parade to include youth cadet organisations alongside personnel from the police or fire service. Here are some archive images of parades in the past in Gwent.
The head of the Royal Regiment of Wales parading through Newport in 1982
Monmouth Regiment parade in 1989
The civic parade in Newport in 1990
Newport's fourth harnessed horse parade in aid of St David's Foundation in 1992
British Legion march through Pontypool led by the Royal Regiment of Wales TA Band. Picture taken in 1986
The Newport mayoral parade in 1991
Scouts in the Newport mayoral parade in 1991
Samantha Melville, of the Borough of Newport Pipes and Drums, at St Stephen's Church, Pill, in 1994
The band of the first battalion the Regiment of Wales marching along Commercial Street in Newport in 1984
Beating the retreat at Crickhowell Castle in 1986
Standard bearers at the Newport mayoral parade in 1991