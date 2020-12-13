THERE'S a great tradition of military parades and civic ceremonies in Gwent marking occasions such as Remembrance Sunday or honouring a mayor. It is a chance for troops to show off their ceremonial uniforms and standards, for marching bands to play and for the parade to include youth cadet organisations alongside personnel from the police or fire service. Here are some archive images of parades in the past in Gwent.

South Wales Argus:

The head of the Royal Regiment of Wales parading through Newport in 1982

South Wales Argus:

Monmouth Regiment parade in 1989

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

The civic parade in Newport in 1990

South Wales Argus:

Newport's fourth harnessed horse parade in aid of St David's Foundation in 1992

South Wales Argus:

British Legion march through Pontypool led by the Royal Regiment of Wales TA Band. Picture taken in 1986

South Wales Argus:

The Newport mayoral parade in 1991

South Wales Argus:

Scouts in the Newport mayoral parade in 1991

South Wales Argus:

Samantha Melville, of the Borough of Newport Pipes and Drums, at St Stephen's Church, Pill, in 1994

South Wales Argus:

The band of the first battalion the Regiment of Wales marching along Commercial Street in Newport in 1984

South Wales Argus:

Beating the retreat at Crickhowell Castle in 1986

South Wales Argus:

Standard bearers at the Newport mayoral parade in 1991