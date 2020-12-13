IT'S not a great time for Welsh pubs at the moment, with Welsh Government restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus meaning they're banned from selling alcohol, and must close by 6pm. As a result, many pubs have closed their doors entirely until the rules are lifted. So, step back in time for a look at these pubs in Monmouthshire from days gone by.
The Cordell Country Inn, Govilon in 1989
Two Brewers Pub in Bulwark, 1994
Chepstow Castle Inn, 1993
The Clytha Arms near Raglan in 1992
The Cherry Tree Top Pub in Tintern, 1997
Ye Olde Tippling Philosopher, Caldicot, in 1994
The Ship Inn, Raglan, in 1993
The Three Salmons Inn in Abergavenny, pictured in 1993
The Castle View Hotel in Chepstow, 1980
The Royal George in Tintern, pictured in 1993