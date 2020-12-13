IT'S not a great time for Welsh pubs at the moment, with Welsh Government restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus meaning they're banned from selling alcohol, and must close by 6pm. As a result, many pubs have closed their doors entirely until the rules are lifted. So, step back in time for a look at these pubs in Monmouthshire from days gone by.

South Wales Argus: STORIES: The Cordell Country Inn, Govilon in 1989STORIES: The Cordell Country Inn, Govilon in 1989

The Cordell Country Inn, Govilon in 1989

South Wales Argus: PLAY: Two Brewers Pub in Bulwark, 1994PLAY: Two Brewers Pub in Bulwark, 1994

Two Brewers Pub in Bulwark, 1994

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: HISTORY: Chepstow Castle Inn, 1993HISTORY: Chepstow Castle Inn, 1993

Chepstow Castle Inn, 1993

South Wales Argus: VILLAGE: The Clytha Arms near Raglan in 1992VILLAGE: The Clytha Arms near Raglan in 1992

The Clytha Arms near Raglan in 1992

South Wales Argus: VISIT: Cherry Tree Top Pub in Tintern, 1997VISIT: Cherry Tree Top Pub in Tintern, 1997

The Cherry Tree Top Pub in Tintern, 1997

South Wales Argus: CHEERS: Ye Olde Tippling Philosopher, Caldicot, in 1994CHEERS: Ye Olde Tippling Philosopher, Caldicot, in 1994

Ye Olde Tippling Philosopher, Caldicot, in 1994

South Wales Argus: COSY: The Ship Inn, Raglan, 1993COSY: The Ship Inn, Raglan, 1993

The Ship Inn, Raglan, in 1993

South Wales Argus: VENUE: Three Salmons In, Abergavenny, 1993VENUE: Three Salmons In, Abergavenny, 1993

The Three Salmons Inn in Abergavenny, pictured in 1993

South Wales Argus: POPULAR: Castle View Hotel, Chepstow, 1980POPULAR: Castle View Hotel, Chepstow, 1980

The Castle View Hotel in Chepstow, 1980

South Wales Argus: RETREAT: Royal George, Tintern, 1993RETREAT: Royal George, Tintern, 1993

The Royal George in Tintern, pictured in 1993