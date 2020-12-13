THERE will be no coronavirus figures published by Public Health Wales (PHW) today.
The organisation has published figures showing the latest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus and people who have died, as well as the number of tests which have been carried out, with the disease on a daily basis since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
However, due to planned maintenance of the NHS Welsh Laboratory Information Management System (WLIMS) to allow for essential service upgrades to take place, means daily reporting of figures will not be possible today, Sunday, December 13.
There will be a period of data reconciliation and validation that will affect daily reporting figures for several days after this downtime.
Public Health Wales is also making some changes to the way they publish information on their website.
The latest figures that were published on Saturday, December 12, showed there were 495 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gwent.