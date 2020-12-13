A STALKER is back behind bars after defying a five-year restraining order not to contact his ex-girlfriend.
Marcus Bailey, 22, of Cowper Close, Newport, was jailed at the city’s magistrates court for continuing to harass his former partner.
The defendant was sent to prison in June 2019 after he committed a campaign of domestic violence against her.
He was locked up for 30 months after Newport Crown Court heard he strangled his then girlfriend with an electrical cord, threatened to shoot her and threw a Christmas tree at her.
Not long after his release from jail, Bailey flouted his restraining order.
The defendant pleaded guilty to stalking between October 22 and December 7.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how he “drove a vehicle near to her vehicle on a number of occasions”.
This put Bailey in breach of a driving ban.
He also admitted four counts of driving whilst disqualified on a moped, Jeep, Ford Mondeo and Seat Leon.
Bailey was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for two years and 63 days.
He was also made the subject of a new five-year restraining order not to contact his victim and must pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.
