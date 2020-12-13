A CARE leader in Wales has called on people to act responsibly in the build up to Christmas to protect their older relatives.

Mario Kreft, the chair of Care Forum Wales – which represents nearly 500 care homes and domiciliary care providers – was speaking after first minister Mark Drakeford warned there could be a second firebreak lockdown if current measures failed to control the Covid-19 virus.

Although Mr Drakeford said a new lockdown was “not a foregone conclusion”, he said the NHS would not be able to cope if an increase in coronavirus-related hospital admissions continued in the coming weeks, on top of the normal winter pressures.

Rules will be relaxed for five days during the Christmas period, December 23-27, across the UK to allow three households to meet.

Mr Kreft stressed Care Forum Wales would strongly support tougher action by the Welsh Government if it was not possible to control and suppress the virus.

He said: “We are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the first minister and Welsh Government on the urgent need to control the virus. We fully support the measure to protect the NHS and social care.

“The bottom line is that we need to save lives. People have to take responsibility because we can’t afford for the NHS to be overwhelmed to the point where it can’t treat people.

“The coronavirus pandemic is the single biggest crisis we have had to face since World War Two, and we are at war again – this time against the virus.

“The rising infection rates are a clear indication that the enemy is at the door and we have to shield social care to protect our residents who are uniquely at risk because of age and infirmity.

“Fundamentally, the spread of the virus has been down to community transmission because far too many people have been flouting Welsh Government guidelines.

“It is absolutely essential that people behave responsibly in the run up to the festive season and beyond – the last thing you want to do is give Granny covid for Christmas.

“We want coronavirus to be the ghost of Christmas past. If we all behave, this virus will not be the ghost of Christmas future and next year we will hopefully be able to celebrate properly with our families once again.

“Saving lives has to be our absolute priority. If you’re not prepared to consider the people who fall ill or die from Covid-19, then think about the people who are going to be seriously ill with other health problems who cannot get into hospital.”