STEP aside Jack Black, there’s a new School of Rock - and it’s in Wales.

A class of nine and 10-year-olds, from Ysgol Bryn Onnen in Varteg near Pontypool, have joined forces with folk rock star Bethan Rhiannon to create a Christmas single which they hope will be a festive favourite.

Teacher Bethan Rhiannon is also lead singer of Welsh festival giants, Calan, and - with live gigs put on hold by coronavirus - has temporarily joined staff at Ysgol Bryn Onnen.

As the saying goes "the show must go on" and, in lieu of their cancelled Christmas concert, the Year Five class has written and performed a 'thank you' song - in Welsh - for all the frontline heroes who continue to lead the fight against coronavirus.

The single, Diolch I Chi Gyd (Thanks To You All), has a chorus which - in translation - says: “Things have changed, but we’ll all be together again sometime. So until then, thanks to you all for everything.”

Ms Rhiannon said: “I’m used to writing songs with Calan and running songwriting workshops as an artist in schools, so each class had one workshop day where I showed them how to write lyrics and how to rhyme if they wanted to. Then everyone had a turn to suggest a line and a tune.

“All the words and tunes were written by the children themselves, just by singing whatever came out in the moment.

"I simply put some chords and drums behind their tunes and lyrics.”

Many of the children involved have parents working in the NHS or as key workers.

“In parts of the song, you can hear children speaking and thanking the people they are most grateful to this year," added Ms Rhiannon.

"One girl thanks her mam in particular for working as a nurse. It brings tears to your eyes.”

As restrictions meant the children could not sing indoors, Ms Rhiannon considered their options and - following permission from the school's headteacher and Torfaen council - each day she took a different class to the park to sing in smaller groups in the fresh air.

Calan vocalist and teacher Bethan Rhiannon braving the elements. Picture: Huw Williams

The song will be available to download from Monday December 14, via iTunes, Spotify and Amazon, with all proceeds going to Eastern Valley Foodbank in Pontnewynydd, Pontypool.

“I think it’s pretty much assured that Diolch I Chi Gyd will be the most downloaded song in Varteg," added Ms Rhiannon.

"There won’t be any speak of Calan’s new album [Kistvaen] this Christmas! But it should strike a chord with Welsh speakers everywhere and it’d be lovely to see it up there with the most downloaded Welsh Christmas songs this year.

“One thing's certain...the children already think they’re famous. They’re even asking each other for autographs!”