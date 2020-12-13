POLICE are dealing with a crash on a main road in Pontypool.
-----------
UPDATE 5.05PM: Gwent Police said the road is now open.
-----------
The A4042 northbound is closed between New Inn (the ReChem roundabout) and the Pontypool McDonald's roundabout, Gwent Police said.
Diversions are currently in place and the latest traffic reports show some congestion in the area.
MORE NEWS:
- Take a look inside the new £24m Torfaen Learning Zone ahead of January opening
- Calan's lead singer and Pontypool pupils join forces for festive single
- Care boss in plea to act responsibly and 'not give Granny covid for Christmas'
Gwent Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for journeys.
More to follow.