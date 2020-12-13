POLICE are dealing with a crash on a main road in Pontypool.

UPDATE 5.05PM: Gwent Police said the road is now open.

The A4042 northbound is closed between New Inn (the ReChem roundabout) and the Pontypool McDonald's roundabout, Gwent Police said.

Diversions are currently in place and the latest traffic reports show some congestion in the area.

South Wales Argus: Traffic map showing congestion (red lines) due to the crash on the A4042 in the Pontypool area. Picture: The AATraffic map showing congestion (red lines) due to the crash on the A4042 in the Pontypool area. Picture: The AA

Gwent Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for journeys.

More to follow.