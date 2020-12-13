THE emergency services are attending the scene of a motorway crash in Newport.
---------------
UPDATE 6.30PM: Traffic Wales said the incident is cleared and all lanes are now open.
---------------
Traffic Wales said the incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the M4, between Junction 27 (High Cross) and Junction 28 (Tredegar Park).
Lanes one and two of the westbound carriageway are currently closed, and there is some congestion leading back to the western end of the Brynglas tunnels.
Traffic Wales officers are also in attendance.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was a collision involving one car and one motorcycle.
The fire service has now left the scene, which is in the control of Gwent Police.
The Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.