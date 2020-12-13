DRAGON Taxis has donated 240 Christmas selection boxes to a local community organisation to support families in need this festive season.

The Bigger Picture, based at the Community Hub in Francis Drive, Pill, was set up by sisters Carys and Rachel Jones in 2018.

The organisation aims to support the local community by promoting inclusivity through arts projects. Prior to the Covid-19 restrictions, the organisation hosted weekly activities including baby cafes, arts and crafts sessions, and performing arts classes.

Recognising the impact of the pandemic on their community, The Bigger Picture established a food parcel scheme to distribute items to families in need. The organisation delivers food parcels containing dry foods, meat, and fresh produce to more than 80 families in the county every week.

The generous donation of selection boxes is the latest show of support for the organisation’s vital work by Dragon Taxis, a regional hub of the UK’s leading private hire operator Veezu.

The firm partnered with The Bigger Picture on the initiative earlier this year to help with the distribution of food parcels within the county. In addition to the donated festive treats, the company will continue to provide transport this Christmas to help the organisation with their deliveries during the holiday season.

Jack Price, Dragon Taxis regional director, said: “Having worked closely with The Bigger Picture on their food parcel initiative earlier this year, we know just how important this scheme is for families in need in the local community.

“We are delighted to extend our support by assisting with deliveries during the Christmas holidays and hope that the families enjoy their sweet treats.”

Carys Jones, co-founder of The Bigger Picture, said: “We are very grateful for the continued support from Dragon Taxis. The food parcel initiative is vital for many of our families and their Christmas donation will be a welcome additional gift to our deliveries.”