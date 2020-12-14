PUPILS and staff will be tested for coronavirus in Wales' schools next term if they are identified as close contacts of someone who has Covid-19.

Those who test negative will be able to attend school as normal, while those who test positive will be told to self-isolate and book a regular test to confirm their result.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said the Welsh Government "recognise that it has not been easy for pupils and staff" asked to self-isolate during the autumn term.

It is hoped the policy, combined with the shorter 10-day self-isolation period, will ease coronavirus-related disruption in Wales' schools next year.

Under the new testing plan, pupils and staff identified as close contacts of a positive case will give a swab sample using a handheld Lateral Flow Test (LFT) device, capable of producing results in 20-30 minutes.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the Wales-wide plan was being rolled out following LFT trials at schools in Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“It is vital everyone understands that testing alone cannot eradicate the risks associated with contracting and transmitting Covid-19," he said. “Testing helps to mitigate the risk but it needs to be taken alongside other infection prevention control measures, including appropriate social distancing and hand hygiene measures.

“We are grateful to everyone in the sector who has worked hard to make sure these measures are in place.”

Secondary schools and colleges will be the first to use the LFT scheme, from January.

The Welsh Government intends to then roll out testing to all schools and further education settings, including primary and childcare staff.

It said schools and colleges would be offered support, equipment and training; and all staff working in special schools would be offered weekly testing.