I want to take the opportunity of my final column of this calendar year to say thank you.

Thank you to the key workers, those working in all areas of the NHS and care sectors, shop workers and those supplying our shops, teachers, those in the fire and police services, refuse collectors and so many more.

Without you this tough year would have been impossible.

Thank you also, to everyone reading this. You have all sacrificed so much for the benefit of our community.

While there have of course been exceptions, most people I know have sacrificed so much for the safety of their friends and family and our country.

There is good news on the vaccine front, with the rollout of the injections starting in Wales last week.

While I, like you, am incredibly happy to hear this news, it does not mean that can completely relax just yet as it will take up to five weeks from your first injection before you are completely safe from the effects of the virus.

Please be sure to continue to follow the Welsh Government guidance and be considerate of others around you.

On the economic front there is deeply worrying news concerning Debenhams.

The store is a focal point in Friars Walk and its collapse will be devastating for the city, but especially for the staff and their families so close to Christmas.

This sad news combined with the collapse of the Arcadia group is devastating for Newport.

I have twice raised the plight of Debenhams and our high streets in the House of Commons in the past fortnight. Firstly, asking the Chancellor what support can be given to staff and then asking Jacob Rees Mogg what steps can be taken to level the playing field between online and high street retailers.

Last weekend I took the opportunity to highlight some of our wonderful local Newport businesses on Small Business Saturday.

I visited Diverse Records, Pick Up and Press on Cardiff Road and The Secret Garden Cafe on Charles Street. Like so many across Newport, I am so grateful to our hard-working traders for all they do to keep our local economy going.

I hope you all have a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

My office continues to support people across Newport West during the crisis so if you have a query or need assistance, please contact us on ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk or 07423 277979. We also continue to have regular virtual surgeries. If you want an appointment, please get in touch.