Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Thomas James KilBride was born on November 11 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb 8oz. His parents are Kate Powell and Laurence KilBride, Pontypool, and his big sister is Charlotte (one).

This is Aurora Louise Hudd who was born on November 5 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 1oz. She is the first child of Natalie Bevan and Jarred Hudd, of Brynmawr. Mum Natalie said: "Our beautiful little girl was due on November 9 but arrived early on Bonfire Night. She quite literally came into the world like a firework. My waters broke at home at 2pm, we went straight to the hospital, I was already 6cm dilated. Within 40 minutes of arriving at the hospital and being examined, Aurora was born at 4pm. We are besotted and so in love. The midwives in Nevill Hall were fantastic!"

Xavier Hale arrived at 31 weeks following an emergency Caesarian section at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on August 28, weighing 2lbs 14oz. He is the first child of Deanna Hale, of Newport.

Roman Carlo Preece was born on August 17 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb. Mum and dad are Natasha and Robert Preece, of Trethomas, and his siblings are four-year-old twins Ellis and Esmé.

Here is Piper Ivy Jewell, who was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on April 24 weighing 6lb 14oz. She is the first child of Danielle Benbow and Daniel Jewell, of Caerphilly.

Logan Powell-Lewis arrived on September 13 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 12oz. His parents are Georgia Lewis and Dafydd Thomas, of Newport. Georgia said: "Logan is my first child, first son of Dafydd, and first sibling of Molly. He was born two weeks late. We’re so happy and in love, he is a blessing and joy to us all!"

Mali Violet Grace Procter-Bees was born on November 20 at the Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb. Her parents are Ellis Procter and Mark Bees, of Crosskeys, and her big brother is Fraser Procter (four).

Kian James Dyer was born 13 days late on November 10 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lbs 2oz. His parents are Danielle Bourge and Daniel Dyer, of Cwmbran, and his big sister is Arianna (four).

Harry Nigel Williams was born on October 15 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 9lb. His parents are Emma and Jason Williams, of Cwmbran, and his big brother is Charlie, aged five. Harry was delivered via planned Caesarian section at 37 weeks. He had an eight-day stay in the neo-natal unit with breathing difficulties, low blood sugars and jaundice before being discharged home with a clean bill of health.