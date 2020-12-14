A MAN and a woman from Newport escaped jail after pleading guilty to a series of drug offences.

Christian Sade and Danielle Wallis were in a relationship at the time and, between June and September 2019, sold drugs from their home, where Wallis’ daughter, then aged seven, lived with them.

Sade, 23, now of Windermere Square, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis, as well as possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Wallis, 32, of Roman Way, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and allowing the supply of cannabis to take place at her premises.

Police busted the pair in an early morning raid on September 13, 2019.

Both defendants were at the Roman Way property, said prosecutor Janet McDonald, and officers found Sade attempting to flush a bag of cannabis down the toilet.

When dried, officers found the bag contained 29 grams of cannabis, Ms McDonald said, worth approximately £290.

Officers also found 0.4 grams of cocaine, phones, and £40 in cash.

When arrested, Wallis told police the drugs were for personal use and that she “was not a dealer.”

Sade did not own a phone, Newport Crown Court heard, so used Wallis’, sometimes using a different SIM card.

“The texts reveal Mr Sade dealt cannabis, MDMA and cocaine,” said Ms McDonald. “They also showed they were both involved,” although she admitted Miss Wallis was involved “to a lesser extent.”

Stuart John, representing Sade, said the defendant was “a different man” to the one who committed the offences.

“He no longer uses drugs,” said Mr John, adding that at the time of the offences Sade had “a substantial habit and was selling drugs to finance that addiction.”

“He has enrolled in the Open University and is studying psychology and criminology, and hopes to help people who find themselves in his position.”

Mr John added that Sade had played “an active role” in caring for his mother during the pandemic and his sister’s children over the past 15 months.

Jenny Yeo, representing Wallis, said: “Although she accepts her role in the offending, she made sure her daughter was never present.

“Her limited involvement was clearly predicated on her relationship with the other defendant.”

The messages on her phone which Wallis had written were distinct from Sade’s, Ms Yeo argued.

She added Wallis suffered from severe anxiety and had been diagnosed with PTSD.

“Although she is 32, she displays little independence in her own life,” said Ms Yeo. “She doesn’t have her own bank account and she doesn’t use the internet out of fear of being scammed.

“This has led to her reliance on outside relationships.

“She is full of remorse.”

Judge Daniel Williams sentenced Sade to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work. He was also made the subject of a curfew from 8pm to 6am.

Wallis was handed a six month prison term, suspended for 12 months. She must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

The pair must also pay a victim surcharge of £149 and £122 respectively.

“You are both getting a second chance,” Judge Williams told the defendants. “Make the most of it. Do not waste it.”