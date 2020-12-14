A TORFAEN musician has been bringing some festive joy to theatre fans this December in the form of a Carol of the Day performance.

Wayne Beecham, musical director for the Congress Youth Theatre, has teamed up with the theatre to post daily videos featuring sketches whilst singing along to well-known carols - chosen by the public.

“I started it in 2009 as a bit of fun, sharing my favourite carols every day up to Christmas Day,” he said.

“I’m a big fan of all things Christmas, so it was a great way of bringing the festivities to my online friends.

“In recent years, I started to record the songs at home and add funny videos to go with each one.

“As it was getting so much interest, I started to raise money for a different charity every year.”

Mr Beecham has been musical director for Congress Youth Theatre for 28 years, and he decided this year, with the theatre and events industry particularly devastated by the pandemic, he would raise funds of them.

“This year has been such a wash-out for so many people I care about, both personally and professionally,” he said.

“I really wanted to go all out to bring some festive fun to people’s screens, and put a huge smile on their faces.”

Each one of his music videos play out Christmas traditions going awry over the 25 days.

“I’ve tried to make each video relatable,” he said. “Trying to wrap a box of Celebrations, kissing Santa, making mince pies.

“You start with the best intentions and it often goes wrong.”

Wayne Beecham performing his 'Kissing Santa' sketch. Picture: Congress Theatre.

The videos were filmed at the Congress Theatre, using their Virtual Studio, a live stream studio launched in July in partnership with Green Room Events.

The studio now has regular live stream performances and pre-recorded shows.

Sarah Campbell, funding and development manager at the Congress Theatre, said: “It’s been such a great experience to work alongside Wayne to develop his ‘Carol of the Day’ this year.

“Everyone in the industry is under real pressure to ‘keep going’ through such an incredibly difficult time.

“Being involved in producing Wayne’s videos has given so much fun and laughter - a much-needed boost.

“Even better, we’re delighted that he has chosen our amazing Congress Youth Theatre to raise money for this year, as his ‘Carol of the day’ is always a great success.”

You can view Mr Beecham’s ‘Carol of the Day’ every day at the Congress Theatre’s Facebook page, where you can also find details on how to donate, or on their YouTube Channel, Congress Theatre & Virtual Studio.