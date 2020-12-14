A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

DEMI LEIGH BURN, 18, of Malpas Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted the criminal damage of a Mercedes.

She was also ordered to pay £122 in compensation and a surcharge.

CHRISTIAN HINWOOD, 18, of Baird Close, Newport, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to possession of a lock knife in public on Malpas Road.

He ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JULIAN HAMILTON, 35, of Abbots Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £214 in costs and a surcharge after he admitted causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

CRAIG SHIPLEY, 45, of Hollybush Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine.

ROBINA MUSTAFA, 47, of Tregarn Close, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £375 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Torfaen

NATHAN KIERON PEMBRIDGE, 20, of Trem Y Mynydd, Blaenavon, was ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Wainfelin, Pontypool.

He was also ordered to pay £229 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

Caerphilly

JOSEPH BRIAN ASHMAN, 32, of Forsythia Close, Risca, was jailed for 12 weeks for driving whilst disqualified and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

Blaenau Gwent

TERRI HENRY, 40, of Railway Terrace, Blaina, was banned from driving for six months for driving an Audi A3 when she was in such a position that she could not have full view of the road and traffic ahead and having a defective tyre.

She was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Monmouthshire

AMIE DAVIES, 27, of Slade View, Rogiet, was ordered to pay £328 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 in Langstone, Newport.

Her driving licence was endorsed with four points.