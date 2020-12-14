A FREE bus travel pilot scheme in Newport would be a "bold" way to encourage more people to use public transport, it is claimed.

The recent report by the South East Wales Transport Commission proposed an overhaul of bus routes and services in and around Newport, serving as main arteries for commuters and shoppers travelling across the city.

The commission found local bus journeys made up three-quarters of all public transport use in South East Wales, and in its recommendations said a network of rapid bus "corridors" should supplement a rail "backbone" connecting commuters in Newport, Cardiff and Bristol without relying on the M4.

Such a revolution would require a significant "modal shift", the commission found, with road-using commuters unlikely to switch to public transport unless it was made cheaper, more reliable, and more convenient.

Newport East MS John Griffiths told the Senedd this week a pilot scheme offering free bus travel could act as an incentive for this shift in commuter behaviour.

“In terms of buses, they must be a very important part of what we need to see happening in Newport, and any early wins around dedicated bus routes, bus corridors, would be very important," he told the Senedd, asking transport minister Ken Skates: “Would it be possible perhaps to have a free bus travel pilot, which would help with that accessibility and get more use of buses off to a very good start?”

Mr Skates said he was keen Newport was considered a priority for any new services.

“With regard to bus services in and around Newport, Transport for Wales are conducting a mapping exercise across Wales, and that will inform both Welsh Government and Transport for Wales as to where additional routes and services and novel forms of services may be required," he said.

“Of course, we're keen to make sure that Newport is considered a priority for any introduction of new such services. Integration is going to be absolutely vital in delivering affordable transport solutions for the public.

"I'm very keen to make sure that we develop ticketing systems that are similar to very advanced systems that exist across other parts of the UK and further afield, including, for example, in Liverpool, where very, very affordable forms of public transport are available to the public.”

Later, Mr Griffiths said: “If we are serious about incentivising people to use public transport and in turn reduce our carbon footprint, we need to look at bold solutions. A pilot for free travel would be a great way to see if this is feasible in the long term.”