A WOMAN who attacked a paramedic and two police officers has walked free from court.
Alana Urrutia, 36, of Great Oaks Park, Rogerstone, Newport, admitted three counts of assaulting an emergency worker in the city on November 1.
She pleaded guilty to attacking paramedic Jeff Green and PCs Rhys Grant and Sally Davies.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Urrutia was handed a 12-month community order.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Arrogant’ drug dealer who was 'using schoolboy runner to sell cannabis' jailed
- Ram raid gang member jailed for daring heist at supermarket
- Named and shamed: 10 motorists caught drink or drug driving on our roads
She must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Urrutia has to pay £220 in compensation and a surcharge.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment