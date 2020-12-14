COUNCILLORS have voiced concern after the amount of time taken off sick by Blaenau Gwent council staff increased further last year.

Figures show 13.91 days were lost for every full-time equivalent role in the authority in the 2019/20 financial year, a rise from 12.66 days the previous year.

Without including Covid-19 sickness, there were 13.48 days lost per employee.

Rates of sickness absence among council staff in Blaenau Gwent were the highest of any local authority in Wales in 2018/19 at 12.66, but national figures for last year have yet to be published.

At a meeting of the council’s corporate overview scrutiny committee on Friday, Cllr Lyn Elias said the cost of sickness absence to the authority is ‘astronomical.’

“I am a little concerned about that type of figure of 13 days,” he said.

“I was on the task and finish group that looked at this eight years ago when we were running at 11 days and we got it down to eight.

“Now we are at 13 days and I find that incredible to be honest with you.”

Cllr Elias said he had concerns over the costs and impact on services and suggested the council needed to take a “more business like approach”.

Cllr John Hill said it was important to closely monitor the rates.

“It’s a terrible position to be at the top of the league table in absenteeism,” he said.

Cllr Greg Paulsen called for regular reports on the issue to be brought back to the committee to see if improvements have been made.

“As an authority we want to turn the sickness rates around because it has a cost and an impact on services to the authority,” he added.

Cllr Steve Thomas asked if the council was looking to learn from other authorities, such as Merthyr Tydfil, which have lower rates of sickness absence.

The amount of days lost in Blaenau Gwent last year to sickness absence equates to 135 extra staff being available to work for the entire year, a council report says.

The main cause of sickness absence in the authority was related to mental health issues.

“Whilst sickness levels remain high, it is important to note that the majority of employees have little or no sickness absence and attend work regularly,” the report adds.

“Improving attendance does remain a key priority and is identified as a key risk for the council as it is acknowledged that high levels of sickness absence will have a detrimental impact on the ability of the council to deliver services effectively.”