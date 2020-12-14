WALES are among the top seeded teams in the draw for the Rugby World Cup 2023 - due to take place later this morning.

The draw for the tournament is scheduled to begin in Paris at 11:15 GMT today.

England will join Wales in the top band of the seedings, while Ireland are in the second band.

Scotland are ranked lowest of the home nations, in the third band.

Reigning champions South Africa and three-time winners New Zealand will join Wales and England in band one.

Australia, Japan and hosts France join Ireland in band two, while Argentina, Fiji and Italy are in Scotland's band.

The tournament will consist of 20 teams drawn into four pools of five.

There is the potential for England or Wales to be drawn alongside both Ireland and Scotland - which could make for an exciting group but may hinder the chances of a home-nations final, as only the top two from each pool advance.

Twelve nations have already qualified - the teams in the first three bands - while eight qualifiers are yet to be determined and will not be finalised until November 2022.

The full tournament fixture list will be announced towards the end of February.