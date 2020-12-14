A MAN who was wanted in order to return him to prison, has been found.
Gwent Police put an appeal out for 40-year-old Anthony Hart from Newport after he breached his licence conditions.
MORE NEWS:
- Woman who attacked paramedic and police walks free from court
- In the dock: Teenagers in court for knife crime and criminal damage of Mercedes
- Newport pair avoid jail after selling cocaine, MDMA and cannabis from their home
He has now been found and arrested.
Gwent Police have thanked the public for their help.