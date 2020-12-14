A YEAR seven pupil in a Caerphilly school has tested positive for coronavirus.
Parents and guardians of pupils identified as contacts of the pupil at Idris Davies 3-18 School in Abertysswg have been contacted with information of the self-isolation period according to social media posts made by the school.
Across Caerphilly county borough, 69 separate classes were closed due to coronavirus cases according to the latest information, published on December 10. This does not include the above case.
All secondary schools have now moved to online teaching.
Here are the primary schools across Caerphilly that have classes closed:
Bryn Awel Primary – one class
Bryn Primary – one class
Coed-y-Brain Primary – two classes
Cwm Glas Infants – two classes
Cwm Ifor Primary – four classes
Cwmfelinfach Primary – one class
Glyn-Gaer Primary – one class
Hendredenny Park Primary – two classes
Libanus Primary – two classes
Llanfabon Infants – one class
Maesycwmmer Primary – three classes
Pantside Primary – one class
Park Primary – one class
Pentwynmawr Primary - two classes
Plasyfelin Primary – two classes
Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary – two classes
Risca Primary – two classes
St Gwladys Bargoed School – one class
St James’ Primary – three classes
The Twyn School – two classes
Trinity Fields School – two classes
White Rose Primary – one class
Ynysddu Primary – one class
Ysgol Bro Sannan – three classes
Ysgol Cwm Derwen – three classes
Ysgol Ifor Bach – one class
Ysgol Y Lawnt – three classes
These class closures do not include schools that have moved to online learning only.