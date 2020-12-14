A YEAR seven pupil in a Caerphilly school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents and guardians of pupils identified as contacts of the pupil at Idris Davies 3-18 School in Abertysswg have been contacted with information of the self-isolation period according to social media posts made by the school.

Across Caerphilly county borough, 69 separate classes were closed due to coronavirus cases according to the latest information, published on December 10. This does not include the above case.

MORE NEWS:

All secondary schools have now moved to online teaching.

Here are the primary schools across Caerphilly that have classes closed:

Bryn Awel Primary – one class

Bryn Primary – one class

Coed-y-Brain Primary – two classes

Cwm Glas Infants – two classes

Cwm Ifor Primary – four classes

Cwmfelinfach Primary – one class

Glyn-Gaer Primary – one class

Hendredenny Park Primary – two classes

Libanus Primary – two classes

Llanfabon Infants – one class

Maesycwmmer Primary – three classes

Pantside Primary – one class

Park Primary – one class

Pentwynmawr Primary - two classes

Plasyfelin Primary – two classes

Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary – two classes

Risca Primary – two classes

St Gwladys Bargoed School – one class

St James’ Primary – three classes

The Twyn School – two classes

Trinity Fields School – two classes

White Rose Primary – one class

Ynysddu Primary – one class

Ysgol Bro Sannan – three classes

Ysgol Cwm Derwen – three classes

Ysgol Ifor Bach – one class

Ysgol Y Lawnt – three classes

These class closures do not include schools that have moved to online learning only.