A MOTORBIKE rider has been jailed after he travelled at more than 100mph and on the wrong side of the road during a police chase.

Uninsured biker Stephen Knight, 29, of Pantypwdyn Road, Abertillery, also sped through a red light while being pursued by an officer in an unmarked patrol car.

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC, told the defendant: “You drove at hugely excessive speeds, at more than 100mph in a 40mph zone and at 80mph in a 20mph zone.

“You placed other road users at risk of injury or indeed death.”

Prosecutor Sophie Kenny said the six-minute chase took place this summer when the officer spotted Knight riding without insurance on the A467 in Aberbeeg.

The defendant then led the policeman on the high-speed chase through Crumlin before coming to a stop in Newbridge, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Miss Kenny said: “Near the Shell garage, he rode on the wrong side of the road at 80mph and then at over 100mph in a temporary 40mph zone.”

Knight, who is serving a 28-month prison sentence for trafficking cocaine, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the evening of Sunday, July 12.

He also admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop for a constable.

Knight had previous driving convictions, Miss Kenny said, including failing to stop after an accident.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the defendant, said: “He did eventually stop and co-operate fully.”

Knight was jailed for six months and banned from driving for two years and three months.

He must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

The defendant’s prison sentence will be served consecutively to his jail sentence for dealing drugs which was imposed at Cardiff Crown Court in October.