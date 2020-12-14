GOOGLE applications have gone down for users across the globe including in the UK.
The California tech company is experiencing issues with a number of its platforms with users complaining that applications including YouTube, Gmail and Google Meet are down.
According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 12pm on Monday afternoon, the reason for the problems is still unknown and Newsquest has contacted Google for comment.
A message on YouTube says: “Something went wrong.”
With more people working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic the global outage is causing havoc for workers across the globe.
Users have flocked to Twitter to express their concern.
"Gmail, meet, drive and youtube are all down :((" said one Twitter user, "glad to see I'm not the only one whose youtube isn't working" a second person said.
Others saw the funny side as users were quick to point out the irony as so many users took to Google to find out what was wrong.
One user tweeted: “When you Google on Google why is Google down.
When you google on google why is google down #google #googledown #youtube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/NytrS0sq4r— ChilliFacts007 (@chillifacts007) December 14, 2020
There have been issues reported in other countries too, including India where one user tweeted: "Is anyone else’s #gmail down? Kind of freaking out @gmail.”
