EIGHT further coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today, bringing the total for the area in the past week to 43 and overall, to 536, according to Public Health Wales.

The latest deaths for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area are among 33 confirmed today across Wales, with all health boards area except Powys registering four or more deaths.

Overall since the pandemic began, Public Health Wales has confirmed 2,882 deaths.

There were a further 1,228 cases confirmed in Wales today, including 256 in Gwent. The latter cases are as follows: Caerphilly, 101; Newport 72; Torfaen, 33; Monmouthshire, 29; Blaenau Gwent, 21.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales continues to climb, and was 450.4 per 100,000, for the week to December 9.

Three areas of Gwent now have rolling weekly case rates of more than 600 per 100,000 - Newport, 678.8 (fourth highest in Wales); Caerphilly, 656.1 (sixth highest in Wales); Blaenau Gwent, 641.3 (eighth highest in Wales).

Torfaen's weekly rate is 556.6 per 100,000 (ninth highest in Wales) and Monmouthshire's is 343.6 (13th highest).

Merthyr Tydfil (870.3) has seen a resurgence of coronavirus in recent days, and has the highest weekly case rate in Wales, while Neath Port Talbot (770.3) has the second highest such rate.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 151

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 137

Swansea - 128

Neath Port Talbot - 117

Bridgend - 106

Caerphilly - 101

Newport - 72

Carmarthenshire - 64

Merthyr Tydfil - 62

Wrexham - 45

Torfaen - 33

Vale of Glamorgan - 31

Flintshire - 30

Monmouthshire - 29

Pembrokeshire - 23

Blaenau Gwent - 21

Powys - 15

Denbighshire - 14

Conwy - 11

Anglesey - five

Ceredigion - four

Gwynedd - three

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 17

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.