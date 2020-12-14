THE new tier system being introduced in Wales has been revealed today.
Wales will move to a four-level alert system, ranging from level four - where restrictions would be equivalent to those in lockdown - to level one, which would somewhat be a return to normality, albeit with some measures such as social distancing and working from home where possible still in place.
This is how the restrictions will change as Wales moves between the four tiers.
Gatherings:
- Extended households range from up to three households in tier one, down to two households in tiers two and three, to only your own household in tier four. However, adults living on their own or single parents can join with any other household to form a support bubble.
- On meeting indoors, tier four sees this restricted to only your household or support bubble. Tier two and three sees this expanded to your extended household, while tier one will see the 'rule of six' introduced - excluding under 11s or your extended household.
- When meeting indoors in a public setting, tier four will mean you can only meet with your household or support bubble, while in tiers two and three, up to four people excluding under 11s, can meet up. This is extended to six people at level one.
- When meeting outdoors, only your household or support bubble can meet during tier four. The 'rule of four' is extended to tiers two and three, although meeting extended households - if the number is more than four people - will be allowed. In tier one, no more than 30 people will be allowed to meet up.
- And when meeting in private gardens, tier four will see this restricted to only your household or support bubble. Tier three will see this extended to your extended household, tier two will introduce the 'rule of four', while tier one will see the 'rule of six' introduced.
- Tier four will be the only tier that involves a 'stay at home' requirement.
Businesses and services
- The following businesses and services will only be closed in tier four: non-essential retail (click and collect allowed in tier four), close contact services (hairdressers, nail and beauty salons, etc), holiday accommodation and leisure and fitness facilities.
- The hospitality industry must close, except for takeaway and delivery, in tier four. Tier three will see similar restrictions to now, where no alcohol can be consumed on the premises, and businesses can only open between 6am and 6pm, but with takeaway allowed after 6pm. In tier two, licensed premises can serve alcohol up until 10pm where it is part of a substantial meal, and they must close by 10.20pm. Tier one would mean alcohol can be served until 10pm, and businesses must close by 10.20pm.
- Entertainment venues (including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys and indoor play centres), indoor visitor attractions (including museums and galleries), and outdoor visitor attractions (including gardens, funfairs and zoos) must all close if Wales is in tier three or four.
- Ice skating rinks can only open in tier one, while venues for events and conferences can open for limited activities, for example pilot events, in tier two.
- Nightclubs cannot open in any tier.
Schools
- Primary, secondary, further education, and childcare providers will remain open through all tiers of the new system. Informal childcare will be allowed across all tiers, but only when essential in tier four.
- Universities will however, feature a mix of in-person and remote learning in tiers two, three and four.
Travel
- Tier four will introduce strict measures on travel - equivalent to those in lockdown. People in Wales must stay at home unless there is you have reasonable excuse and not travel internationally without a reasonable excuse.
- Tier three will mean no travel to or from areas of high prevalence without a reasonable excuse. Guidance will be issued for travel to lower prevalence areas in other parts of the UK (level two or lower), and international travel will be advised against.
- No travel to or from areas of high prevalence will be allowed in tier two without a reasonable excuse, while international travel will be allowed.
- And in tier one, the only restrictions will be on travel to or from high prevalence areas (level three or higher).
Community facilities
- Places of worship, crematoriums, playgrounds and public parks will remain open in all four tiers.
- Libraries and archive services will be closed in tier four, as will community sports courts, golf courses and enclosed pitches.
Sport and activities
- Organised indoor activities will be limited to only public or voluntary services in tier four, and limited to 15 people in tiers two and three. Up to 50 people will be able to meet for organised indoor activities in tier one.
- Organised outdoor activities will be cancelled in tier four, with a cap of up to 30 people in tiers two and three, and up to 100 people in tier one.
- Professional, elite and designated sports, as well as training for these will be permitted across all tiers.
- Organised events will not take place in tiers three and four, and fans will not be allowed to attend matches. Pilots for bringing people back in to indoor and outdoor organised events will take place in tier two, but fans will still not be allowed to return. Only in tier one will fans be able to return to watch live sport, albeit in restricted numbers. This tier will also see restricted numbers of people being able to attend indoor and outdoor events.
- Supervised children’s activities will only be cancelled in tier four.
Weddings, funerals, and other life events
- For weddings, civil partnerships and funerals, in tier four, the number of people allowed to attend ceremonies will be limited by the venue. No receptions or wakes will be permitted.
- Tier three and two will retain the restrictions on people attending ceremonies, and will allow a limit of 15 people attend an indoor reception or wake, rising to 30 for outdoor events. Restrictions on hospitality will apply.
- Tier one will see restrictions relaxed further, with the limit on numbers attending the ceremony still set by the venue, but the restrictions on people attending receptions or wakes rising to 50 for indoor events, and 100 for outdoor events.
- Other life events, including bar mitzvahs and baptisms, will be able to go ahead in a place of worship in tier four, although restrictions will apply and no celebration event will be permitted.
