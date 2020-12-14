NATIONAL kitchen retailer Kütchenhaus is set to open a store in Newport city centre.

Located at the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport, between Starbucks and Warren James, it plans to open its doors on Monday December 28 at 9.30am.

The new showroom will harness the latest technology to provide virtual appointments and use its online 3D planning and design tool to create kitchens remotely for local customers that do not wish to come to the store.

Boasting 1,486 square foot of retail space, the Newport store will employ two new members of staff in customer service and kitchen design and will look to expand the team in early 2021.

The shop is co-owned and managed by Matt and Carol Williams who have had 20 years’ in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom industry as well as several years of managerial experience.

“The team is incredibly excited to be opening the brand-new store in Newport and are looking forward to welcoming the community into the store on Monday 28th December," said Carol Williams.

“We are not yet sure if we will be able to have a launch event due to the current conditions and restrictions, but we hope that we can put on a welcome event for the community.

“It has taken three months to completely transform the space to Kütchenhaus’ high-quality standards which is slightly longer than we anticipated due to these challenging times, but we are at the final hurdle now.

“We are looking forward to meeting shoppers and introducing them to the new showroom. Newport is a beautiful town which will make it a perfect place to visit if you are planning to improve your home.

“TheFriars Walk Shopping Centre is nearby so we expect to see plenty of people passing and witnessing the mixture of standout and show stopping innovative kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living space displays we have”.

Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kütchenhaus, said: “Kütchenhaus is on an ambitious growth path over the next 2-3 years, however being in the grip of a global pandemic has certainly presented some challenges and even positively altered the way we do business in some cases.

“It is therefore extremely satisfying that Matt and Carol are now in a position to be able to open a new store in Newport and offer local customers the opportunity to plan and design their dream kitchen.

“We are very excited to be part of the new showroom opening in Newport a community we believe is in a good vibrant location and is connected well to the surrounding areas.

“The new store will no doubt offer an engaging store environment and deliver a high-quality product, a market opportunity which we know is currently in high demand.

“We wish the team all the best and can’t wait to see their future success”.

Established in 2004, Kütchenhaus is a franchise business owned by Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer, Nobilia.

Customers can buy online at www.kutchenhaus.co.uk or one of its 37 showrooms across the UK.