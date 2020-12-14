FREE sanitary products are available in all Caerphilly libraries.

As part of their period dignity initiative, Caerphilly County Borough Council has made packs containing sanitary products available for free at all 18 of its libraries across the borough.

They are aiming to remove the barriers for residents to access sanitary products and reduce the stigma associated with periods.

The council was also the first in Wales to use its Period Dignity Grant from the Welsh Government to buy plastic-free and reusable sanitary products - allowing those who need the products to also help with environmental sustainability.

All residents need to do to get their free products is contact their local library. An appointment will be made to collect the pack. If there is an urgent need, they will be available at the libraries for immediate pick-up.

All packs will be pre-sealed and put through a quarantine process in line with coronavirus regulations, to minimise the risk of potential transmission.

Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “Our period dignity project has seen free sanitary products made available in schools and community buildings throughout the county borough. Ensuring that we continue to make these products available to those who need them is so important, particularly during the pandemic when access to some buildings remains restricted.

“I’d like to thank our library staff for working to put systems in place to make sure that people can continue to access the packs, conveniently and safely.”

The period dignity packs can be requested by calling 01443 864080 or by emailing libraries@caerphilly.gov.uk