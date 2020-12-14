THE ongoing efforts of Newport's Youth Climate Ambassadors have been praised.

Among Wales' ambassadors are Newport East's Poppy Stowell-Evans, who has been praised by Senedd member John Griffiths at a virtual climate summit.

The summit was organised by the ambassadors in partnership with Size of Wales and the Welsh Centre for International Affairs - and included presentations from climate activists and responses from Welsh Government ministers.

Mr Griffiths, a former environment minister, was asked what young people can do to continue to make their voices heard on climate change.

The Newport East MS said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the summit and I want to thank my constituent Poppy, who has been a leading voice for young people in Newport on environmental issues.

“In these difficult times, it’s encouraging and heartwarming to see the current generation being so committed and organised in tackling climate change.

"I believe this is the defining issue of our times and our young people understand that if we don’t take action now, the damage to the environment will be irreversible.

“They are making those in Government, the wider public sector and also businesses aware of what needs to be done to lower our carbon footprint.

"With 16 and 17 years able to vote in next year’s Senedd elections, they now also have further opportunities to shape policies around the environment – so if they haven’t already, I would encourage them to register to vote.”

Poppy Stowell-Evans added: “We are in a climate emergency and only have a limited amount of time to act.

"As a young climate activist, I feel as though I say this a million times a day. For far too long both the climate emergency and youth voice has been overlooked.

“However, events like today's, provided two hard working and youth lead organisations (The Global Goalkeepers and the Youth Climate Ambassadors for Wales) the opportunity to express the need for climate action, to provide tips to encourage action and to be heard by Welsh decision makers.

"It was fantastic to see our guests passion for climate action and hope this attitude will continue into the upcoming elections, as I’m sure it will."