FRAUDSTERS pretended to be police officers to steal £6,000 from an elderly man in Monmouthshire.

They told their 89-year-old victim they were officers from 'Luton Police' working on an undercover fraud investigation, and needed his help to catch the criminals.

He was conned into handing over £6,000 in cash to another fake officer who would "keep safe" the money.

Gwent Police said a number of similar scams have been reported, involving criminals trying to obtain money by pretending to be police officers.

The scammers pressure victims into not telling family members or their banks what the money is for, by telling them it is an undercover police operation.

Another tactic used to dupe victims involves the scammers asking them to ring 999 or 101 to "check the legitimacy of the call".

But this is a trick – the criminals keep the line open and the victim's call to the 'police' is instead answered by an accomplice.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, Gwent Police lead for fraud, said: “I cannot stress enough how sophisticated and well-rehearsed these scammers are.

"Our message is clear – the police, government agencies or banks will never ask you to disclose personal information, bank details or demand payments.

“I would urge all residents to share this message and raise awareness of this scam in particular with elderly relatives or more vulnerable members of the community."

DS Wilkie said Gwent Police had been working with local banks and councils to raise awareness of the scam.

“If you receive any calls of this nature, they are a scam," he said. "Please hang up and call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”