MOBILE coronavirus testing will continue this week across Caerphilly county borough.

Testing will be available at the following locations for residents of the Caerphilly County Borough Council area only – you must take ID and proof of address with you to your test.

Only people who have made pre-booked appointments can receive a Covid-19 test at these sites.

Call 119 to book a test or apply online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Wear a face mask to and from your test and do not use public transport or visit any shops or other places.

If you or someone in your household has Covid-19 symptoms, you must all self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

Here are this week's locations for mobile coronavirus testing in the CCBC area:

Tuesday, December 15 ­— At the former Aldi car park in Rhymney (Queen's Crescent, Rhymney, NP22 5ET), between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (Hanbury Road, Bargoed, CF81 8QR), between 2pm and 4pm.

Wednesday, December 16 ­— At the former Aldi car park in Rhymney (as above) between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (as above) between 2pm and 4pm.

Thursday, December 17 ­— At the former Aldi car park in Rhymney (as above) between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (as above) between 2pm and 4pm.

Friday, December 18 ­— At the former Aldi car park in Rhymney (as above) between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (as above) between 2pm and 4pm.

Saturday, December 19 ­— At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (Pontllanfraith House, Blackwood Road, Blackwood, NP12 2YW) between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (as above) between 2pm and 4pm.

Sunday, December 20 ­— At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (as above) between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (as above) between 2pm and 4pm.

Monday, December 21 ­— At the former CCBC site in Blackwood (as above) between 9am and 12.30pm; and at Bargoed Library (as above) between 2pm and 4pm.