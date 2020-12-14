It would be impossible to write this column without referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I have spoken out against the latest lock down rules because I believe the hospitality sector has been unfairly targeted, and this time with what would seem to be quite farcical regulations.

Almost all the sector has shown remarkable compliance with the measures put in place regarding Covid-19.

The figures are quite unequivocal in showing the hospitality sector is not the primary source of infections.

Earlier I called the latest measures farcical, here’s why.

How can it be acceptable for people to go to a supermarket purchase whatever quantities of alcohol they choose, take it home, and invite around a number of friends to consume it, without any safety precautions present, while pubs and restaurants, with all the safety measures in place, cannot serve alcohol.

You cannot even have a glass of wine with your meal.

Now add to this the fact that they all have to close by 6pm. One has to ask what scientific basis is there to impose this restriction? That is why I say many of the latest regulations are quite nonsensical.

While I criticise these particular rules, I would still urge people to be sensible in their everyday lives.

Wear facemasks, wash hands regularly, and do not congregate in unsupervised places.

I especially urge you to be careful with regard to schoolchildren, who do seem to be carriers of this virus with no apparent symptoms or affects to themselves.

This of course raises the question, how deadly is a disease when you have to test to see if people actually have it.

Yes, it is deadly for a small number of people, particularly those over 80 years of age, or with critical underlying health problems.

So shouldn’t the emphasis be on protecting the old and vulnerable, with stringent practices put in place in our hospitals and care homes, where most deaths occur - not locking down the whole nation, the vast majority of whom will show only minor symptoms of ill health if they catch Covid-19.

Lastly, I cannot help wondering what the Chinese hierarchy are thinking. One simple virus and the economies and freedoms of the western world are devastated, while their own economy grows as if nothing has happened.

Perhaps the threat of the nuclear age is over. The threat of the viral age has just begun.