A ROBBER grabbed a 77-year-old laundrette owner by his neck and hair and demanded his hand over cash from his till during a terrifying raid.

Gareth Jasons, 41, attacked Lewis Jones at his business on Newport’s Church Road, prosecutor Rosamund Rutter said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the defendant was homeless and living in a tent at the time, knew his victim and would help out at the laundrette.

Jasons, who has 34 previous convictions for 121 offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, robbed Mr Jones for just £15.50.

He was slammed by Judge Jeremy Jenkins who told him: “It ever there was a criminal enterprise doomed to fail, this was it.

“You acted out a hair-brained scheme. You took hold of your victim’s neck and hair.

“Imagine how he must have felt. You are a powerfully built man of 6ft 2in and you robbed a 77-year-old man.

“He was hardly a match for you.”

Miss Rutter said Jasons carried out the robbery at in the early hours of morning this Halloween.

She told how he broke into the laundrette and was surprised to find Mr Jones already at his business.

The prosecutor said: “They had known each other for about six years and the defendant was sometimes come to the laundrette and have a chat with the victim.

“It was at around 4.20am when Mr Jones heard a shuffling noise as he worked in a back room.

“He turned the light on and saw the defendant come towards him and he then grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and took hold of his hair with his other hand.

“Jasons was shouting at him, ‘Where’s the money?’. He held the victim for about 30 seconds before he went towards the till.”

Miss Rutter said Mr Jones managed to escape before raising the alarm at Maindee police station.

Officers found Jasons around half an hour later at a tent in the city centre with his partner and recovered the £15.50.

Jasons, of Ogmore Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had suffered from mental health issues and was “penniless” at the time.

The defendant was jailed for two years and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact Mr Jones.