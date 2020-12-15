ELECTRIC scooters (e-scooters) have been a popular Christmas present in recent years, but riding one will land you in trouble with the police.

Despite their continued popularity, e-scooters are illegal when used on public land - including on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

They are legal to buy, but the only place you can ride one, without risking police action and having your e-scooter confiscated, is on private land with the landowner's permission.

“An electric scooter, also known as an e-scooter, is classified as a personal light electric vehicle," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

"They are subject to the same legal requirements as motor vehicles such as MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.

“E-scooters do not have number plates or signalling ability, and can’t be used legally on roads."

She added: “If a member of the public is caught riding an electric scooter on the road, the scooter will be seized.”

The most recent figures show Gwent Police seized 22 e-scooters in just three months this year, between June 9 and September 8.

That included one targeted operation in Newport in August, during which police officers seized nine e-scooters and reported their owners for "multiple offences".

As well as seizing illegal e-scooters, police officers can dole out hefty fines and even dock penalty points from your driving licence – just like if you are caught speeding in a car.

For new drivers, the six-point penalty would mean an instant driving ban and the need to re-take the theory and practical driving tests.

Teresa Ciano, of the organisation Road Safety Wales said: “Trials of rental e-scooters are underway in specific parts of the UK, but elsewhere the use of an e-scooter is illegal.

“Please remember that currently in Wales, the only place to legally ride an e-scooter is on private land, with the permission of the landowner.”