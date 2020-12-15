THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

THOMAS POWELL, 19, of Newport Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £400 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

NATHAN MORGAN, 21, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £409 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

JORDAN LEWIS LLOYD, 22, of Flavius Close, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £400 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

CURTIS DIEGO MACIAS, 25, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He must pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

ASHLEY JENKINS, 27, of Humber Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for seven weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DAVID LAUDER, 51, of The Beeches, Magor, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted being more than three times the drink drive limit.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

CURTIS FOX, 22, of Wheatley Place, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He must pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

RYAN WIDDOWS, 25, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in costs, fines and a surcharge.

MARK AARON EVANS, 27, of Woodland Crescent, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood.

He must pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

HOLLIE LOUISE RICHARDS, 30, of Llys Y Fedwen, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in her blood.

She must pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

ARRAN COWAN, 39, of Heol Cae Maen, Pontypandy, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving.

He must pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

RYAN CLIFFORD THOMAS, 25, of Springfield Court, Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was banned from driving for three years for drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the A467 in Newbridge.

He was ordered to pay £237 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.