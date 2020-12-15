LUXURY apartments and five new shops could soon be coming to Blackwood High Street after a planning application was approved.

The former Tesco and Store Twenty One shop has been empty for several years, but the owner of the building, Fesal Sohail, has plans to bring it back into use.

Plans approved by Caerphilly council will see the three-storey building redeveloped into nine apartments and five retail units for new businesses.

An artist\'s impression of the plans. Picture: Fesal Sohail/ DPS Architecture

“It has been vacant and deteriorating for years,” Mr Sohail said.

“With planning approval we can bring five new businesses and modern, luxury-style apartments to the High Street, bringing some life back into the town centre.

“At a time when businesses are struggling, we are hoping to do something better for the High Street.”

READ MORE:

It is hoped that the scheme will be completed by the spring, creating 15- 20 new jobs.

The space for five retail units will offer opportunities for local businesses and start-ups.

Meanwhile eight one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment are proposed over two storeys.

Parking is proposed within the basement area of the building, with nine spaces provided.

The building in Blackwood High Street has been empty for several years. Picture: Fesal Sohail/ DPS Architecture

A council report which backed the plans for approval said: “The conversion of this building represents an opportunity to bring a vacant building back into beneficial use and will contribute to the socio-economic function of Blackwood principal town centre, as well as creating nine additional units of residential accommodation in a highly sustainable location.”

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge also gave his support to the plans.

“Anything which can help the High Street is to be welcomed,” he said.