UPDATE 7.55am: The icrash has happened northbound betweent the Usk Road (Court Farm/Horse And Jockey) roundabout and the Old Abergavenny Road (Mamhilad) roundabout.
There is currently a tailback to the Pontypool ('McDonalds') roundabout.
EMERGENCY services are in attendance following a crash near Pontypool.
There has been a crash on the A4042, heading northbound.
The northbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
The crash has occurred between the junction at the Horse and Jockey pub and the junction for Mamhilad.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.