A NEWPORT pub is closed for two weeks after breaching Welsh Government coronavirus regulations.
The Crown, in Crown Street, Maindee, was closed on December 9 following an inspection by Newport City Council’s trading standards team.
The closure notice says the trading standards team observed several breaches of the coronavirus regulations, including a lack of social distancing, household mixing, a failure to accurately record track and trace, and customers being served at the bar.
To reopen after the closure notice ends on December 22, the pub will be required to control entrances and provide table service only, including payments made at the table when possible.
Physical distancing measures will need to be enforced and a maximum of four people - excluding carers and children under 11 - can be seated together.
A failure to comply with the coronavirus regulations could lead to a fine and further action by the city council.
However, if the pub implements the relevant measures, it may be allowed to reopen to the public.